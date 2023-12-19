Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Pleas By Muslim Side Challenging Suit For Worship, ASI Survey

The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site. It also asked the Varanasi court, which is hearing the civil suit, to complete hearing the matter within six months.

Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed all five suits challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists. The petitions were filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee regarding the ownership between Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said the suit filed in 1991 before a Varanasi court is maintainable and not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991. The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site. It also asked the Varanasi court, which is hearing the civil suit, to complete hearing the matter within six months.

“The suit affects two major communities of the country…We direct the trial court to expeditiously decide the suit in 6 months,” the Court further said.

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists. According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

The primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board was that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

On December 8, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal reserved judgment after listening to arguments from the petitioners’ and respondent’s counsels. The AIMC, responsible for managing the Gyanvapi mosque near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, questions the validity of a lawsuit brought before a Varanasi court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.