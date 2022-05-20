Gyanvapi Mosque Case Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Friday heard the Gyanvapi Mosque case and transferred it to Varanasi District Judge, saying senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender
During the hearing, the Supreme Court suggested that it could continue the interim order to keep the Shivling area safe in the mosque but without hampering prayers by Muslims.
- Saying that these are complex social problems and no solution by human being can be perfect, the Supreme Court said its order is to maintain a certain degree of peace and calm and the interim orders calms some frayed nerves with some healing touch.
- The top court also said once the Commission’s report is there, there cannot be selective leaks. “Do not leaks thing to the press, only judge opens the report,” the apex court added.
- This comes after the apex court was told by the Muslim side that the survey report was ‘selectively leaked’ to the public.
- “Keeping the complexity and sensitivity of the matter in view, the civil suit before the civil judge in Varanasi shall be heard before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the UP judicial service,” the Supreme Court said.
- The top court bench said the order had no bearing on the judge who passed the earlier orders. The apex court also said the need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost for the court.
- “We need a sense of balance and calm on the ground. We need a degree of healing touch. We are on a joint mission for preserving a sense of balance in the country,” Justice Chandrachud said.
- “This is a complex and sensitive matter. We think that the suit should be heard by a district Judge instead of a trial Judge. Because better if a more seasoned hand hears it,” the court observed.
- The top court said the Masjid Committee’s plea shall be decided on priority by the district Judge on the transfer of suit.
- The Supreme Court has now posted for July second week the hearing of the plea filed by Masjid Committee relating to Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.