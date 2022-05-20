Gyanvapi Mosque Case Latest Update: The Supreme Court on Friday heard the Gyanvapi Mosque case and transferred it to Varanasi District Judge, saying senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender

During the hearing, the Supreme Court suggested that it could continue the interim order to keep the Shivling area safe in the mosque but without hampering prayers by Muslims.