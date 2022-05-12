Gyanvapi Masjid Case: In a big for Hindu petitioners, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Earlier this year in April, the court had ordered an inspection while hearing a batch of petitions filed by 5 Hindu women. The petitioners had asked for year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, what they said was a Maa Shringar Gauri sthal behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar today issued guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque and announced that it will be held by May 17. Moreover, the court also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.Also Read - EXPLAINED: What's The Controversy Surrounding Gyanvapi Mosque Complex in Varanasi And What Happened Today
Earlier, the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had stated that they would oppose the decision of the local court. SM Yasin joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said that no one will be allowed to enter the mosque. Earlier last week, a petition was filed seeking the removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the mosque complex.
- 2 more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.
- The Commission has been asked to submit its report by May 17 before the court, said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court.
- Varanasi Court cleared deck for videography of Gyanvapi mosque, sought report by May 17.
- Varanasi court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.
- For the unversed, the video survey started last Friday, however, it was stopped midway because of a dispute inside the mosque.
- Today, the court will also decide whether the commissioner overseeing the survey will be replaced or not and should videography be permitted inside the mosque.
- The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) said that the videography being carried out at the Gyanvapi Mosque is a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which laid down that a religious place will retain the same character it had on August 15, 1947. The IICF has said it will approach the Supreme Court in this regard.
- There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.
- Court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi last week in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had criticized the local court order and said the order to survey Gyanvapi Masjid at Varanasi is a violation of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
About Gyanvapi Masjid Row?
The row pertains to the Shringar Gauri worship case, in which the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26, ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10. The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.