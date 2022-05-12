Gyanvapi Masjid Case: In a big for Hindu petitioners, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Earlier this year in April, the court had ordered an inspection while hearing a batch of petitions filed by 5 Hindu women. The petitioners had asked for year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, what they said was a Maa Shringar Gauri sthal behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar today issued guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque and announced that it will be held by May 17. Moreover, the court also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.Also Read - EXPLAINED: What's The Controversy Surrounding Gyanvapi Mosque Complex in Varanasi And What Happened Today

Earlier, the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had stated that they would oppose the decision of the local court. SM Yasin joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said that no one will be allowed to enter the mosque. Earlier last week, a petition was filed seeking the removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the mosque complex.