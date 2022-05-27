New Delhi: The district court in Varanasi is likely to release the video of the Gyanvapi mosque survey on May 30. The district court, which on Thursday heard arguments of Muslim side on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.Also Read - Amid Controversy Over Gyanvapi And Taj Mahal, Petition Filed in Supreme Court to Conduct 'Confidential' Survey of Ancient Mosques

The Varanasi district court may release the photograph and the video of the court-mandated survey which was conducted for a period of three days, according to a report by Aaj Tak. On May 19, the video survey was submitted to the court in sealed covers. The Hindu petitioners had claimed that a Shivling-like structure was reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Vishnu Jain, lawyer for the Hindu petitioners told reporters outside the court that holes had been drilled into the claimed ‘Shivling’ to make it look like a fountain.

The Muslim petitioners, on the other hand, questioned the maintainability of the Hindu side’s plea in the Gyanvapi dispute case. Abhay Yadav, the lawyer for the Muslim side, said that rumours of a ‘Shivling’ being found inside the mosque were being deliberated floated to create confusion.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh Vishen, head of the Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), which is among the petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex case, now written to the District Magistrate of Varanasi, demanding a complete ban on publicising and disclosure of photography and video content of Gyanvapi Commission in the interest of national security and communal harmony of the country.

In his letter, Vishen said that the video survey of Gyanvapi premises was conducted as per the orders of Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Varanasi, and the said photography and video content was submitted along with Advocate Commissioner Report to the Court. He said that the content of said photography and video is part of court record of the case which stands pending adjudication.

“As the matter is apparently serious and concerned with national security and communal harmony of India, disclosing or publicizing of said photography and video content of aforesaid Gyanvapi Commission on any platform could be against the national interest,” he said.

Vishen said that anti-national elements can publicise and disclose the content of photography and video of said Gyanvapi Commission to provoke, the religious sentiments of both communities concerned with matter and utilise it as a tool to harm national security and communal harmony of India.