New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the petition challenging the survey of Varanasi's Gynavapi Mosque on Tuesday. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the petition filed by Anjuman Masjid Committee against the Varanasi Court's order directing survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

Earlier today, a court in Varanasi asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a 'shivling' was found Gyanvapi mosque complex. For the unversed, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate from the Hindu side claimed that a 'shivling' has been found inside a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the survey, a claim dismissed by the Muslim parties. Meanwhile, taking note of the findings, the court asked authorities to bar people from entering the area and deploy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters in Varanasi.

The top court last Friday refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey, but agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey.

The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded on Monday amid tight security. The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am.

What is the controversy around Gyanvapi Mosque?

Gyanvapi Mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, is currently facing a legal battle. A court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The survey is to find out the truth behind the claims of the presence of Hindu symbols of worship in the mosque complex. Five Delhi-based women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols of Hindu deities on its outer walls. They also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.