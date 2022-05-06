Varanasi: Scenes of communal tension prevailed outside the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Complex in Varanasi on Friday when a team led by advocate commissioner arrived to survey and videograph the area on the orders of the local court. Large groups of both communities had gathered outside and started chanting religious slogans. Both sides later blamed each other for initiating the slogan war, reported news agencies.Also Read - Anti-Brahmin Slogan on Wall of BHU After VC Attends Iftar at Girls' Hostel, Security Tightened | 10 Points

Additional forces were rushed in and senior district official reached the spot and pacified the crowds before the survey could be initiated. Let us remind you that the mosque had earlier been covered with boards. The issue is sensitive as the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has already decided to oppose the decision of the local court. Also Read - Nimbu Ki Bali: 11 Lemons Sacrificed During 'Tantra Puja’ at Varanasi's Maa Adishakti Temple | Watch

Some reports stated that the Muslim side has said that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no “non-believer” will be allowed to enter the mosque. The inspection began around 3 pm with continued resistance. The committee office bearers have, however, assured that they will oppose the survey in a “peaceful manner”. The district administration has been trying to convince the Intejamiya committee. Also Read - Impressed With Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi Chaiwala Renames His Shop As 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall'

What is the court case and what’s the row about?

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26, ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10. The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

The case was filed on April 18, 2021 by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi, located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They had also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

(With IANS inputs)