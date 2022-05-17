Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the matter over Gyanvapi mosque row and directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found in the survey there. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha, while hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, ordered that Muslims can continue offering ‘namaz’ there without any impediment.Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Seal Area Where Shivling Found, Says Varanasi Court | Key Points

However, the Supreme Court refused to stay the further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi who is hearing the lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque. It issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.

Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute in Supreme Court: Updates

  • 8:56 PM IST

  • 7:00 PM IST

    Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque row: The order is unfair, we hope SC will completely stay the order & recognise unfairness in ignoring the 1991 Places of Worship Act, Allahabad HC order & sealing without hearing of the other party. The order of the trial court was wrong, unfair & illegal:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque row: We’re hopeful SC will do complete justice as grave procedural unfairness happened. Commissioner didn’t give report to lower court judge, petitioner moved application & before notice was given to Muslim side, judge passed order to protect area & limiting namazis to 20:AIMIM chief

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Not done anything wrong, says Ajay Mishra: I’ve not done anything that reveals the secrecy of the matter. I was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh. I will respect the Court order. Whatever has happened is only because of Vishal: Ajay Mishra, Former Court Commissioner on his removal

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Today, Supreme Court said that the place where the shivling was found should be preserved by the DM and also allows people from the Muslim community to use it for performing prayers and religious observance in the mosque: Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha representing Hindu Sena

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Hindu Sena on Gyanvapi mosque row: Supreme Court has clearly said that it’s a matter of the lower court and it should be solved there only. The survey report will be submitted in two days and then everything will be clear: Vishnu Gupta, president, Hindu Sena

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque row: The Supreme Court said there will be no restriction on number of Muslims entering the mosque for Namaz or other religious rituals.

  • 5:26 PM IST
    Gyanvapi mosque row: The Supreme Court did not pronounce a stay on proceedings before the Varanasi court with regard to the Gyanvaapi survey.
  • 5:17 PM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Supreme Court has also orderede that direction to protect the area where Shivling is reported to be found shall not in any manner restrain or impede access of Muslims to the mosque or use of it for performing prayers and religious observances.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Supreme Court observes that it will pass order and protect part of the order where the Shivling was found, but the rest of the order is stayed. We will say that if the Shivling is found then the DM will ensure security to the area – the court observes.