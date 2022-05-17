Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the matter over Gyanvapi mosque row and directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found in the survey there. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha, while hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, ordered that Muslims can continue offering ‘namaz’ there without any impediment.Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Seal Area Where Shivling Found, Says Varanasi Court | Key Points

However, the Supreme Court refused to stay the further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi who is hearing the lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque. It issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.

Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute in Supreme Court: Updates