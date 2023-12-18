Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Case: ASI Submits Sealed Report In Varanasi Court, Next Hearing on Dec 21

Speaking about the submission of the report, Madan Mohan Yadav, counsel for the Hindu side, said, "The ASI today submitted its scientific survey report before the Varanasi District Court".

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)on Monday submitted its sealed scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque before the Varanasi District Court. Notably, the Varanasi District Court has last week granted a week extension to the ASI to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

ASI submits Gyanvapi mosque survey report in Varanasi district court — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

The sealed report of the scientific survey was placed on the judge’s table by the Archaeological Survey’s standing counsel Amit Srivastava.

“The ASI submitted the report in the court in a sealed cover which in itself is a violation of SC order. Further, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has requested the court to not divulge the findings of the report to the public. Hearing related to this will happen on December 21,” says Hindu side advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on a hearing related to Gyanvapi issue.

VIDEO | "ASI submitted the report in the court in a sealed cover which in itself is a violation of SC order. Further, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has requested the court to not divulge the findings of the report to the public. Hearing related to this will happen on… pic.twitter.com/yoK9JjWoOV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On the ASI report in the Gyanvapi case, Rahul Mishra, ASI Additional Standing Counsel says, “The court heard all sides. On December 21, the court will give a comprehensive order. After studying all the things, ASI has submitted its findings in a sealed envelope…”

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On the ASI report in the Gyanvapi case, Rahul Mishra, ASI Additional Standing Counsel says, "The court heard all sides. On December 21, the court will give a comprehensive order. After studying all the things, ASI has submitted its findings in a sealed… pic.twitter.com/OBAjyfCsUi — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

On December 11, the Varanasi district court granted one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

This comes after ASI asked for one week’s time to file the survey report. The court fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

On the previous date, the court had given the ASI 10 days’ time on November 30 and ordered it to file the report within the “provided time.”

The Court had earlier asked it to submit its survey report by November 17. Later, ASI was granted time until November 28 to file its report.

The survey has been held for 100 days, during which the ASI has asked for several extensions. The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report.

The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days. The court had allowed it 10 days. The ASI had been conducting the survey since August 4 on the mosque premises. It leaves out the Wuzukhana area, which has been sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court.

On November 2, the ASI told the court it had “completed” the survey but would need some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey.

The court had granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document. The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on July 21, following a petition by four women who sought permission to pray at the Shringar Gauri Shrine which is behind the western wall of the temple.

Earlier, in August this year, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

