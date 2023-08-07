Home

News

India

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Day 4 LIVE Updates: Measurements Being Taken, Says Hindu Side Lawyer

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Day 4 LIVE Updates: Measurements Being Taken, Says Hindu Side Lawyer

The court-ordered scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana is being carried out to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to resume its fourth day of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday. The court-ordered scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana is being carried out to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

Trending Now

“ASI is conducting the survey in a systematic and scientific manner. Measurements are being done, it will take some time. They will submit the report in the court after the survey is completed,” Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, a lawyer representing the Hindu side, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case says, “ASI is conducting the survey in a systematic and scientific manner. Measurements are being done, it will take some… pic.twitter.com/bmWDxoXjCv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2023

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: What Do We Know So Far

The Archaeological Survey of India on Sunday conducted scientific tests of the area under the three domes of Gyanvapi mosque here on the third day of the scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built over a temple.

The survey work took place even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if “rumours” are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said the survey work began at around 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The ASI took a two-hour lunch break in the afternoon. The survey work will resume at 8 am on Monday, Mishra added.

Hindu side’s lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said that scientific tests of the area under all the three domes of the mosque were done on Sunday by the ASI.

“The photography, mapping and measurement of the area were done. A few basements have been cleaned and their survey work will resume tomorrow,” Jain told reporters on Sunday evening.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, said the Muslim side and its advocates were present during the survey on Sunday for second day. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

However, Yasin alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread “rumours” that during the survey of the ‘tahkhaanaa’ (basement) on that day, idols, ‘trishul’ and ‘kalash’ were found. “If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work,” he said.

Later, Jain said that nobody representing the Hindu side will comment on what was found in the survey as the exercise is being done under the court’s supervision.

Sudhir Tripathi, another advocate representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work. The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he had said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side says will “reopen wounds of the past”.

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES