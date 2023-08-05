Home

Gyanvapi Survey: Meet Alok Tripathi, the Archaeologist Leading ASI’s Historic Exploration

Alok Tripathi is widely recognized for his specialized knowledge in underwater archaeology, particularly in the excavation and surveying of archaeological materials submerged underwater.

Leading this intrepid expedition is none other than the charismatic and brilliant Dr. Alok Tripathi, the Additional Director General of the Department of Archaeology

New Delhi: In the heart of India’s ancient city of Varanasi, an archaeological adventure is unfolding! A team of daring researchers from the prestigious Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on an intriguing mission: the survey of the enigmatic Gyanvapi complex.

Leading this intrepid expedition is none other than the charismatic and brilliant Dr. Alok Tripathi, the Additional Director General of the Department of Archaeology. With his encyclopedic knowledge of history and archaeology, Dr. Tripathi is a true modern-day Indiana Jones, ready to uncover hidden mysteries and lost treasures buried beneath the sands of time.

Who Is Alok Tripathi?

Alok Tripathi, an esteemed expert in archaeology, holds the position of Additional Director General (ADG) within the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Leading the ASI team, he is currently overseeing the survey of the Gyanvapi complex. In addition to his role in ASI, Dr. Tripathi serves as a professor in the History Department at Assam University, Silchar. Notably, he has been appointed as the Deputy Director General of the Archaeological Survey and Excavation Department for a tenure of three years.

Recognized For His Knowledge of Underwater Archaeology

Dr. Alok Tripathi is widely recognized for his specialized knowledge in underwater archaeology, particularly in the excavation and surveying of archaeological materials submerged underwater. His previous experience includes serving as the head of ASI’s underwater archaeology wing.

As the sun sets over the hallowed grounds, tension rises, and the excitement is palpable. Dr. Tripathi and his intrepid team navigate through centuries of history, piecing together the puzzle of the Gyanvapi’s past. Every stone tells a tale, every artifact a whispered secret, and every clue draws them closer to the truth, as per Zee News.

Alok Tripathi: Role As History Professor at Assam University

Prior to his role as an Additional Director General in the Indian Archaeological Survey Department, Dr. Alok Tripathi served as a professor in the History Department at Assam University, Silchar. He was appointed to the position of Additional Director General for a term of three years.

Notably, Dr. Alok Tripathi made significant contributions to archaeological research. He led an expedition that discovered the remains of a princess’s royal ship submerged in the waters off Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep. Additionally, he has conducted extensive studies on ancient trade routes through caves. Dr. Tripathi is renowned for his expertise in history and is considered a knowledgeable authority in the field.

Archaeological Survey of India’s Gyanvapi Survey

An ongoing survey is underway at plot number 9130 within the Gyanvapi precinct. Led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the team’s primary objective is to determine whether the current structure rests on the remains of a Hindu temple. Employing ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and documentation through photography and videography, they aim to collect essential data. Furthermore, the team will utilize dating techniques to ascertain the age and nature of the temple’s foundation.

It’s important to note that the sealed vaults will not be part of this survey. The ASI team is conducting a meticulous and scientific exploration of the Gyanvapi precinct, enlisting expertise from both Delhi and Varanasi in the archaeological survey work for these regions.

