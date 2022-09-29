Washington: Indian techies in US waiting for a green card are likely to be benefitted from a new bill introduced in the Congress by top four Democratic senators. The new bill, introduced by Senator Alex Padilla and co-sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ben Ray Lujan, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin on Wednesday, allows an immigrant who has lived in the US continuously for a period of seven years to qualify for a green card, reported Mint.Also Read - Delhi to Launch New Action Plan to Fight Air Pollution From October 1. Full Details Here

The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act has introduced legislation to provide a much-needed pathway to a Green Card for up to 80 lakh people including H-1B and long-term visa holders, said a report by Mint. A Green Card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently. Once approved, Indians could become one of the biggest beneficiaries as they currently face wait times running into decades for permanent residency on account of country quotas. The development has been welcomed by the Green Card aspirants living in the US.

"Our outdated immigration system is hurting countless people and holding back America's economy. My bill would update the Registry cutoff date for the first time in more than 35 years so that more immigrants can apply for legal permanent residence," Senator Padilla stated.

“This could have a profound impact on millions of immigrants, some who have been living, working, and contributing to the United States for decades, by allowing them to live freely without the fear of an uncertain future,” he said.

WILL ADD MORE THAN $80 BILLION TO US ECONOMY

By incorporating more than 80 lakh people in the US citizen population, the US will add around $83 billion to the US economy annually and about $27 billion in taxes.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren.

“For decades, immigrants who contribute significantly to our communities and our economy have been relegated to a legal limbo,” said Lofgren, Chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration.

“Updating this historically-bipartisan provision to provide lawful permanent resident status to immigrants who have been a part of our communities for years will make our immigration system fairer and our country stronger,” she said.

The lawmakers said Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, also known as the Registry, gives the Secretary of Homeland Security the discretion to register certain individuals for lawful permanent resident status if they have been in the country since a certain date and meet other requirements.

Section 249 was first codified in 1929 and Congress has modified it four times, most recently in 1986. No changes have been made since 1986 and the cutoff date for eligibility remains January 1, 1972, more than 50 years ago.