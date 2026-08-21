EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • H1N1 cases surge across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad as patients complain of severe breathing issues - Heres what doctors say

H1N1 cases surge across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad as patients complain of severe breathing issues – Here’s what doctors say

H1N1 cases rise in Delhi-NCR: H1N1 virus cases, commonly known as swine flu, has been increasing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) with other respiratory infections amid changing we

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 21, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
h1n1 flu
H1N1 cases surge across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad as patients complain of severe breathing issues - Here’s what doctors say | Image: X

H1N1 cases rise in Delhi-NCR: H1N1 virus cases, commonly known as swine flu, has been increasing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) with other respiratory infections amid changing weather conditions. Several people have tested positive for H1N1 as cases increase across the region. Shockingly, patients included doctors as well. Patients with flu-like symptoms, falling oxygen levels are visiting hospitals. Falling oxygen levels and breathing issues have raised concerns of doctors about more severe respiratory illness.

Read more: Swine flu cases rising in Delhi; what are the symptoms? Doctors issue warning and advise caution

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.