H1N1 cases surge across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad as patients complain of severe breathing issues – Here’s what doctors say

H1N1 cases rise in Delhi-NCR: H1N1 virus cases, commonly known as swine flu, has been increasing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) with other respiratory infections amid changing we

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H1N1 cases surge across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad as patients complain of severe breathing issues - Here’s what doctors say | Image: X

H1N1 cases rise in Delhi-NCR: H1N1 virus cases, commonly known as swine flu, has been increasing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) with other respiratory infections amid changing weather conditions. Several people have tested positive for H1N1 as cases increase across the region. Shockingly, patients included doctors as well. Patients with flu-like symptoms, falling oxygen levels are visiting hospitals. Falling oxygen levels and breathing issues have raised concerns of doctors about more severe respiratory illness.