H1N1 scare in Delhi: Schools advisory issued as swine flu cases rise, CM calls emergency meet

Amid rising H1N1 cases in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta held an emergency review meeting on Tuesday. Following the meeting, the government issued an advisory for schools. Check here.

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H1N1 scare in Delhi: Advisory issued for schools as swine flu cases rise, CM calls emergency meet | Image: X

H1N1 Scare: After the sudden increase in H1N1 cases in the capital city, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called an emergency meeting to review the current situation, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board. Singh informed the meeting that the situation is under control, with adequate doctors and medicines.

Isolation Wards Created

The Delhi Health Minister informed that the capital city has reported nearly 3,000 influenza cases this year. These cases included 2,308 H1N1 infections. “There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem; everything is under control,” Singh said.

Notably, CM Gupta chaired the meeting to review the current situation, necessary arrangements and preparedness for H1N1.

“There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital,” the minister said.

H1N1 Symptoms

H1N1 Symptoms When to Seek Medical Attention Fever Persistent high fever Cough Difficulty breathing Sore throat Chest pain Headache Confusion Body aches Worsening symptoms Fatigue —

Advisory Issued For Schools

An advisory has been issued by the Directorate of Education to all schools located across the capital city. The department instructed schools to take preventive measures against seasonal influenza, including swine flu (H1N1). Authorities have also directed schools, including government, government-aided and recognised private schools, to remain vigilant as the H1N1 cases are on the rise. It instructed educational institutions to intensify health awareness and strengthen infection prevention.

School authorities have been instructed to encourage students and staff to wear face masks, cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, dispose of used tissues in the dustbin and wash their hands regularly.

The advisory focused on hand hygiene, including washing hands and after coughing or sneezing.

Make Hand Hygiene: Schools have been instructed to encourage students to practice regular handwashing, especially before eating and after coughing or sneezing.

Maintain Distance: Students should maintain an appropriate distance from individuals showing respiratory symptoms.

Strengthen School Hygiene: Schools have been instructed to regularly clean classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces.

Promote Healthy Habits: Students should drink adequate water and eat nutritious food.

Discourage Self-Medication: Parents of the students should not give them antibiotics without medical advice.