H1N1 scare in Uttar Pradesh: UP reports over 680 confirmed cases – Check where free tests are available

H1N1 scare in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government has made H1N1 testing free at government hospitals after the state reported 685 confirmed cases. Districts that remain most affected are Noida, Lucknow, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Free testing of H1N1 at government healthcare facilities has been prioritised following the sharp rise in 2026 compared with recent years. Early detection is important to prevent severe infections and health complications.
H1N1, commonly known as influenza A virus can infect almost the entire respiratory system. Just like COVID, the virus spreads via airborne droplets and can easily affect several people at the same time. It can spread through coughing, sneezing or talking.
Currently, UP reported a total of 551cases, as of late August 2026, and 685 confirmed H1N1 cases, according to the data provided by the Central Surveillance Unit, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC. However, the statewide updated tally hasn’t been reported yet.
According to Influenza and Respiratory Viruses Journal, H1N1 symptoms are similar to the symptoms of the common seasonal flu. However, some patients show serious digestive issues and respiratory system complications. The symptoms may affect H1N1-positive people differently. A review suggests the numbers may look like this:
|Symptom
|
Reported Frequency
|Cough
|84.90%
|Fever
|84.70%
|Headache
|66.50%
|Runny nose
|60.10%
|Muscle aches/Body pain
|58.10%
|Sore throat
|—
|Fatigue
|—
Patients with these signs should immediately rush to the hospital and get checked.
People should note that the free H1N1 tests are available at government medical colleges, government hospitals, government approved community health centres and other state-run government health facilities.
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