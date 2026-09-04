H1N1 scare in Uttar Pradesh: UP reports over 680 confirmed cases – Check where free tests are available

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced free H1N1 testing at government hospitals after the state recorded 685 confirmed cases.

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H1N1 scare in Uttar Pradesh: UP reports over 680 confirmed cases - Check where free tests are available

H1N1 scare in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government has made H1N1 testing free at government hospitals after the state reported 685 confirmed cases. Districts that remain most affected are Noida, Lucknow, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Free testing of H1N1 at government healthcare facilities has been prioritised following the sharp rise in 2026 compared with recent years. Early detection is important to prevent severe infections and health complications.

H1N1 Virus: Why Are Cases Rising In UP?

H1N1, commonly known as influenza A virus can infect almost the entire respiratory system. Just like COVID, the virus spreads via airborne droplets and can easily affect several people at the same time. It can spread through coughing, sneezing or talking.

H1N1 Virus: Current Situation In UP

Currently, UP reported a total of 551cases, as of late August 2026, and 685 confirmed H1N1 cases, according to the data provided by the Central Surveillance Unit, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC. However, the statewide updated tally hasn’t been reported yet.

H1N1 Virus: The Symptoms

According to Influenza and Respiratory Viruses Journal, H1N1 symptoms are similar to the symptoms of the common seasonal flu. However, some patients show serious digestive issues and respiratory system complications. The symptoms may affect H1N1-positive people differently. A review suggests the numbers may look like this:

Symptom Reported Frequency Cough 84.90% Fever 84.70% Headache 66.50% Runny nose 60.10% Muscle aches/Body pain 58.10% Sore throat — Fatigue —

H1N1 Virus: Emergency Warning Signs

Patients with these signs should immediately rush to the hospital and get checked.

Difficulty breathing

Persistent chest pain

Confusion

Severe dehydration

H1N1 Virus: Free H1N1 Tests In India?

People should note that the free H1N1 tests are available at government medical colleges, government hospitals, government approved community health centres and other state-run government health facilities.

H1N1 Virus: How Is The Virus Diagnosed?