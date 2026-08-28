H1N1 Scare: Rajasthan records 2026’s highest monthly cases, tally reaches 146

Rajasthan reported 55 H1N1 cases in August, highest monthly count so far this year, health department officials said on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/h1n1-scare-rajasthan-records-2026s-highest-monthly-cases-tally-reaches-146-swine-flu-covid-viral-infection-8511802/ Copy

H1N1 Scare: Rajasthan records 2026’s highest monthly cases, tally reaches 146 | Image: AI

H1N1 Scare: After Delhi, Rajasthan has witnessed a surge in H1N1-positive cases. The state has recorded 55 positive cases in August, the highest monthly surge so far this year, state health department officials informed on Thursday. The state has reported 146 swine flu cases since January 2026.

According to Health and Family Welfare Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, the department is closely monitoring the situation in states where a surge in H1N1 cases has been reported, specially Delhi. Singh stated that selected medical institutions have been instructed to make all the necessary preparations to deal with the surge.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore informed that Rajasthan recorded two cases at the beginning of the year, in January, 3 in February, 20 in March, 22 in April, 25 in May, 14 in June, 5 in July and 55 in August.

However, there has been no confirmation of any spread or more virulent strain of the swine flu virus, Rathore said. The Indian Council of Medical Research stated that it is monitoring the situation and there is no need for the public to panic.

People are advised to take necessary precautions and timely medical consultation to prevent infection.

It is worth noting that swine flu is a respiratory viral infection and its symptoms include – fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, body ache, etc.

People should note that most patients with the H1N1 virus recover with proper medical advice. However, vulnerable groups, including children, elderly and pregnant women are at greater risk of complications. Hence, they should take extra safety measures.