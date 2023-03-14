Home

Gujarat Reports First Death From H3N2 Influenza In Vadodara, India’s Total Toll Rises to 7

According to Health Ministry data on Friday, India reported 451 cases of the H3N2 virus between January 2 and March 5.

H3N2 Influenza latest Update: Gujarat reported its first death from the H3N2 influenza virus in Vadodara on Tuesday. As per updates from health officials, a 58-year-old woman contracted the H3N2 influenza virus and died in Gujarat. The patient was undergoing treatment at SSG hospital in Vadodara. With this, India’s total death toll from the H3N2 virus went to 7, with the first reported death being an 82-year-old man from Karnataka’s Hassan district.

According to Health Ministry data on Friday, India reported 451 cases of the H3N2 virus between January 2 and March 5. However, the Health Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation, and the cases are expected to decline by the end of this month.

As India is witnessing a spurt in Influenza cases, caused by H3N2 virus, health experts have suggested people to take precautionary measures such as use of masks, better hand hygiene, as well as an annual flu shot.

A total of 3,038 lab-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza including H3N2 have been reported till March 9 by the states, as per the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February, and 486 cases till March 9.

H3N2 Influenza: Health Ministry Warns States

Last week, the Health Ministry warned that an increasing trend of Influenza-like Illnesses, and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses is being observed across the country.

“Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as reported by the states and union territories, an increasing trend of ILI/SARI is being observed across the country. Further, as per integrated sentinel based surveillance of ILI and SARI, an upswing of Influenza A is observed since the latter half of December 2022,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

“Of particular concern is the preponderance of Influenza A (H3N2) being detected in the samples being analysed in various labs,” said Bhushan, adding that young children, old-age people and people suffering from co-morbidites are particularly at risk and vulnerable to HIN1, H3N2, Adenoviruses, etc.

“While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in the last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed. Despite a low number of new cases, an equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Covid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the fivefold strategy of test-track-treat- vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” the letter reads.

The Health Ministry has asked to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness to limit transmission of these diseases.

ICMR Issues Advisory

Recently, the ICMR issued an advisory asking people to avoid self-medication and use of antibiotics in this influenza outbreak.

H3N2 Influenza: Check Symptoms

For the unversed, H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The general symptoms include cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms include body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

