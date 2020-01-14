New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday took a jibe at Karnataka BJP over accusing Congress of spreading communal disharmony over Chowdhury’s tweet on Davinder Singh, the decorated top cop of Jammu and Kashmir who was arrested in connection to linkage with Hizbul terrorists.

“I had referred that had Davinder Singh, by default, been Davinder Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. The reason is, RSS-BJP has been striding hard to disrupt communal harmony of our nation,” the Congress leader said in a fiery attack at BJP.

“BJP leaders are suggesting that you should follow examples of UP and Karnataka where police resorted to firing and agitators were killed. I got provoked to ask them why RSS-BJP are remaining reticent on Davinder Singh issue? Would the same prevail had he been Davinder Khan?” he asked.

Reiterating the same in a series of tweets, Chowdhury said, “Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion. The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish.”

“Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,” he added.

However, the Karnataka BJP, from its official Twitter handle, responded and slammed the Congress leader, alleging that his party, which has “leaders of Pakistan’s ‘Best Friend'”, has been responsible for communal disharmony over the years.

“Who communalised Armed Forces? Who gave clean chit to Pakistani Terrorists on several occasions? Who coined the term “Hindu Terror? Dear @adhirrcinc, stop communalising and start working ! !” said the BJP, spitting venom on Congress.

J&K cop Davinder Singh was arrested, along with two most-wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, at a checkpoint on a national highway by a team of policemen, who were tracking his movement after intelligence inputs suggested that Naveed Baba was being moved out of the valley.

Now, the former DSP of J&K police is being treated like a terrorist and is being questioned whether his recent visit to Delhi has any connection to Republic Day two weeks from now.