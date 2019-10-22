New Delhi: Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, on Tuesday morning met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

After the meeting, PM Modi said in a tweet that the duo had a “healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects”. The Prime Minister also extended warm wishes for his future endeavours.

“Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Notably, the meeting took place amid a debate stirred in the political circle after the economist criticised the Indian government’s economic policies.

Banerjee had earlier stated that the Indian economy is on shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country’s economic revival anytime soon. “In the last five-six years, at least we could witness some growth, but now that assurance is also gone,” Banerjee, who bagged the coveted prize jointly with his Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his ‘experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’ had said in conversation news channel from the US.

Following which, Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal had called the economist ‘Left-leaning’, saying his “ideology had been rejected by people of India”.

“Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel prize, I congratulate him. But you all know what his understanding is. His thinking is totally Left-leaning. He had praised the NYAY scheme effusively, but the people of India totally rejected his thinking”, the senior BJP leader had said while addressing a press conference.

It must be noted that Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for Economics along with his French-American economist wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer this year. After the announcement of the Nobel prize winners, PM Modi had congratulated Banerjee for his commendable work in poverty alleviation.

In his contribution to the country, Banerjee had helped Congress develop the Nyutam Aay Yojana scheme (NYAY), under which the party had promised to provide Rs 72000 per year.