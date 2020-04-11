New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total cases of Coronavirus in India would have been risen to 8.2 lakh around this time, had India not imposed a nationwide lockdown and taken containment measures. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

"Without this lockdown and without containment measures, India would have had 8.2 lakh cases by 15th April," Joint Secretary (Health) Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing.

So far, total COVID-19 cases in the country have soared to 7,447 and of which, 642 people have recovered from the disease. At least 239 people have died battling with the disease.

Lav Agarwal also said there are one lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients across the country.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the Ministry asked all states to prohibit the use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Chewing smokeless tobacco products, paan masala and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the ministry wrote.