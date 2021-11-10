Varanasi: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President OP Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that the country would not have been partitioned if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made the first Prime Minister of India, as reported by news agency ANI. Prior to this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appreciated Jinnah’s contribution to the freedom struggle.Also Read - Delhi University Issues Academic Calender For BA First Year Students | Details Inside

While addressing the party rally in Hardoi on Sunday(Oct 31), Yadav said, "Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah, they all came out of the same institution. They all studied at the same institute, they became barristers, and gave freedom."

Varanasi | "Had Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, the country's partition wouldn't have happened," says OP Rajbhar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party pic.twitter.com/oZ5IF1izKS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Yadav’s remarks made on Jinnah at the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel have stirred major controversy. UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav may even convert to Islam to appease Muslims. He further added, “Akhilesh Yadav is getting all support from them. Akhilesh is getting patronage and suggestions from the ISI. He could be even getting financial support from them.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Mulayam Singh will also hold his head high after hearing this from Akhilesh Yadav, who has studied in Australia. The country considers Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the villain of the partition. Calling Jinnah the hero of freedom is the politics of Muslim appeasement.”

Reacting to OP Rajbhar’s statement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, ”Politics of appeasement start when polls come; some start chanting Jinnah’s name. SP-BSP leaders were in closed rooms & traveling abroad for last 4.5 yrs. The public remembers Yogi govt for its honesty, work & courage.”