New Delhi: “I had lost all hope. We were not getting any clue about what had happened”, said Naman Niraj, a survivor recounting the hours of uncertainty while hanging mid-air in the ropeway mishap at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.Also Read - Deoghar Ropeway Accident: Woman Falls Off Helicopter During Rescue Operations, Dies

The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local administration and Army. IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours towards this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday. Also Read - Deoghar Ropeway Mishap: IAF Says 35 People Rescued Under ‘Challenging Circumstances’ | Highlights

Notably, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Ropeway Service. The death toll in the ropeway mishap at the tourist spot atop Trikoot hills rose to three on Tuesday. Also Read - Man Falls Off Helicopter While Being Rescued From Deoghar Ropeway Accident, Video Emerges

Hours of fear and hope

One of the survivors said that he urinated in a bottle to drink it in case there was a scarcity of water. “When we were stuck up, we urinated in a bottle to drink it in case we didn’t get water for some more time”, India Today quoted survivor Vinay Kumar Das as saying. Das was stuck in the trolley with six other family members.

Speaking to ANI, Naman Niraj, a survivor said, “I had lost all hope. We were not getting any clue about what had happened. My mother called me to inform that an accident had taken place on the ropeway. We were in constant touch by phone. There was a network issue. Indian Air Force and other rescue teams took more than three attempts to rescue us.”

“My whole family was very tense. They had come to the accident site. We were consoling each other to remain calm and normal and wait for the rescue teams. I thank the rescue teams for saving us,” Niraj said.

Another survivor Anita Dasi broke down while narrating the whole story. “I was stranded along with three more persons. We were completely dehydrated. It felt like we were about to die before we were rescued. The rescue teams gave us water bottles and rescued us. I came to know that a fellow passenger who was known to me could not be saved,” Dasi told ANI.

Survivors Under Trauma

Doctors said the survivors went through severe trauma and dehydration apart from injuries and bruises. Doctors, experts and psychiatrists put a lot of effort to help the survivors get through their trauma. “We recieved patients having some serious injuries and bruises. The majority of survivors were suffering from severe and moderate dehydration. We provided them proper medical aid,” said Dr CK Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Deoghar

“They were also suffering from trauma. Teams of doctors and psychiatrists consoled them. They were wailing and crying out of fear. Everyone showed cooperation and good spirit.” he further added.

Mishap Could Have Been Averted

After the mishap, it has come to the fore that a government-backed agency had conducted a safety audit of the ropeway about three weeks ago and pointed out “24 local flaws/initiation of flaws” and recommended that a “close visual watch” must be kept. As per The Indian Express, the audit report had recommended that the rope should be kept clean and protected from corrosion.

“Special attention may be given…as the rope is more than seven years old. If any abnormality is noticed, rope may be replaced immediately,” The Indian Express reported quoting the daily. The audit, however “does not include” the aspect of “fatigue” that may have developed over time on the haulage rope, which was installed in 2014.