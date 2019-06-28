New Delhi: Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of appeasing the minorities with its circular on construction of dining rooms for midday meals in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she was not aware of any such directive.

If reports are to be believed, Banerjee assured that all the students will avail facilities without any discrimination. Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that she will immediately inquire into matter and government would issue a clarification soon.

“I had no knowledge of this. This was an old circular which has already been withdrawn. I think some errant officer dredged out an old circular and issued it without the government’s knowledge. I am immediately inquiring into this matter. There will be no discrimination of students on any grounds,” a leading portal quoted the CM as saying.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had lambasted the TMC government in West Bengal and asked if there was any ‘malafide motive’ behind the ‘segregation’.

Tweeting a copy of the circular, Ghosh wrote,”The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 per cent or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them.”

He asked,”Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy?”

1.1 The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 % or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them. pic.twitter.com/cwYQWngDtW — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) June 27, 2019

Echoing similar remarks, BJP MP from Asansol and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo asked, “Why create a religious divide in schools? Everyone agrees that Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for the rise of TMC (Trinamool Congress) and she will also be the one destroys it.”