New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has revealed that he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election.

Nath, at an event in Bhopal on Thursday also took responsibility for the party’s humiliating defeat in the state, where the Congress bag just one out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats.

“I personally believe that I am responsible for the party’s defeat. Rahul Gandhi is right. I do not know who else in responsible but I had offered to quit the party post,” Nath told reporters.”

His remarks came amid reports that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment that none of the leaders holding top posts took responsibility for the party’s poor show. Gandhi himself has been insisting that he would step down.

As per a report in PTI, a senior Congress leader said Kamal Nath did offer to resign as state party president after the Lok Sabha election results came.

“He had said he takes moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state,” the Congress leader said.

Nath was appointed as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief in April 2018. He took over as chief minister in December last year.