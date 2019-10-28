New Delhi: A day after a flat belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Pune was attached by the Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari (SBS) Bank for non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakhs, the leader said he was busy with the election and had told the bank to settle the matter after the polls.

“I had told the officers of the bank before elections that I am busy with elections and I will settle the matter after the elections. I will decide tomorrow what to do about the action they have taken,” NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said.

The bank attached his Pune-based flat after he failed to pay the loan in the given time. Publishing an advertisement in a Marathi newspaper, the Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank said it is attaching the NCP leader’s flat as he failed to pay the loan.

The development from the bank comes after it sent a notice to the NCP leader to pay the loans. Mundey on the other hand also confessed that he had received a notice from the bank about the unpaid loans last month.

Munde, who defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, said the flat was part of the transaction between him and the bank’s earlier head Anil Bhosale.

“I paid my part of the deal, but he could not due to some financial difficulties,” Munde told Mumbai Mirror.

With having around 16,000 account holders, the bank has 14 branches and deposits of Rs 430 crores. The bank reportedly has loan allocation worth Rs 310 crores with accounts worth Rs 294 crores defined as Non Performing Accounts, a report from the Mumbai Mirror stated.

In another development, Maharashtra BJP’s women wing on October 20 slammed Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making derogatory remarks against his estranged cousin and Minister Pankaja Munde.

“Dhananjay Munde has forgotten about the purity of the relation between brother and sister. This should be the matter of embarrassment for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP),” Madhavi Naik, president of BJP’s women wing, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development came after a video purportedly showing the NCP leader making remarks against the minister during an election rally.

Pankaja Munde is the sitting BJP legislator from Parli Assembly constituency. She is the daughter of late BJP heavyweight Gopinath Munde.