New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, squall and hailstorm will last over parts of north, northeast and east India during the next 5 days. The weather agency said isolated thunderstorm/lightning/squall and hailstorm is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 18 and April 19. A similar weather condition is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 and over Uttarakhand on April 20 and April 21.Also Read - After Hottest March, IMD Says India likely To Get Normal Monsoon Rains In 2022

IMD also underlined the impact of the extreme weather condition and suggested a list of certain precautionary measures in order for people to stay safe during this period and prevent any human tragedy. Also Read - Kashmir University PhD Scholar Arrested For 'Highly Provocative and Seditious' Magazine Article

Impact Expected:

Strong wind/hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crop.

Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.

Partial damage to valnerable structures due to strong winds.

Minor damag to kutcha houses/walla and huts.

Loose objects may fly.

Action Suggested:

Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.

Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

Do not lie on concrete floors and so not lean against concrete walls.

Unplug electrical/electronic appliances.

Immediately get out of water bodies.

Keep away from all the objects that conduct electrictity.

Farming operations may be suspended during the event.

Rainfall Predictions In Other Parts Of India

Further, IMD also predicted widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days and over Uttarakhand during April 20 and April 22 . Light rainfall is also very likely over Punjab during next 5 days, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from April 19 to April 22. Also Read - Former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora Joins TMC

The weather agency said scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning or gusty winds will also very likely prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days.

IMD said under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe on April 18.

Dust-Storm, Strong Wind Prediction

IMD said that dust-storms are likely to prevail at over Punjab on April 18, over West Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and April 21, and over East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and over Rajasthan during April 18 to April 21 .

Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and April 20.

Heatwave Predictions

The weather agency said heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on April 18, over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal on April 18 and April 19 and over Jharkhand during April 18 and April 20.