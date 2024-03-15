Haiti Violence: MEA Sets Up Control Room, Emergency Helpline; ALL Details Here

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a 24-hour control room in view of the ongoing developments in Haiti to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance if and when required.

A man drives past a burning barricade during a protest against Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government and insecurity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 1. (REUTERS)

Haiti Violence: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set a round-the-clock control room in view of the ongoing developments in Haiti to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance if and when required.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Haiti, a 24-hours Control room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance,” an official release by the ministry said Friday.

It said that in addition to the 24-hour control room, the Embassy of India in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Haiti, has also set up a 24-hours emergency helpline to provide any help and assistance to Indian nationals in the conflict-torn Caribbean nation.

Below are the helpline numbers and email addresses provided by MEA:

MEA Control Room:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in

24-Hour Emergency Helpline:

+1 (849) 398-9889

+1 (809) 870-3923

+1 (849) 507-7612

Landline: +1 8298934233, Extn: 203

Landline: +1 8298934233, Extn: 213

amb.sdomingo@mea.gov.in

hoc.sdomingo@mea.gov.in

com.sdomingo@mea.gov.in

cons.sdomingo@mea.gov.in

Haiti crisis

The government in Haiti has been under a state of emergency since armed groups attacked the country’s largest prison in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, killing and injuring police and prison staff and allowing some 3,500 inmates to escape, according to a CNN report.

One gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, took credit for the attack and said the jailbreak was an attempt to overthrow government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry

“If Ariel Henry doesn’t step down, if the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, they will lead us directly into a civil war that will end in genocide,” Cherizier told Reuters in Port-au-Prince last week.

Since Henry’s trip to Kenya, Port-au-Prince has been gripped by a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks on law enforcement and state institutions, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

PM Henry steps down

Following the chaos, Prime Minister Ariel Henry tendered his resignation to step down from his post after violence and looting loomed in the Caribbean nation, where gangs have been attacking government structures and social order is on the brink of collapse, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

Henry tendered his resignation following an emergency meeting of regional nations and appealed for calm as the country descends into chaos.

On Monday, in a video address, Henry said that his government would leave power after the establishment of a transitional council, adding, “Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability,” CNN reported.

“My government will leave immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be a caretaker government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet,” Henry said.

CNN reported quoting Haiti PM advisor Jean Junior Joseph, that Henry would remain in his role until the formation of a new interim government.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.