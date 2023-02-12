Home

Haj 2023: Online Registration Begins; Check Last Date To Apply, Other Details Here

The online applications for Haj 2023 has started, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

The last date to apply for Haj 2023 is March 10. (Photo: AP)

Haj 2023: The online applications for Haj 2023 has started and the last date to apply is March 10, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a notice. The interested can submit their applications on hajcommittee.gov.in.

Notably, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on February 6, announced a new Haj policy under which the application forms have been made available for free and the package cost per pilgrim has been reduced by Rs 50,000. While sharing the new Haj Policy, the Ministry said, “Wide choice of embarkation points & special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan and elderly.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia in January announced that there will be no limit on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Haj, reported Arab News citing the country’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. Speaking at the Haj Expo 2023, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stated that the number of people participating in this year’s Hajj will return to pre-pandemic levels and there will be no age limit for Hajj pilgrims this year.

Haj 2023: How to fill registration form

Visit the official website hajcommittee.gov.in and click on HAJ 2023. Select ‘Online Application Form and click on ‘New Registration’ Enter details including user ID, password, first name, last name, state, district and security code After entering all the details click on ‘Register’. On successful submission of OTP, a confirmation message will appear on the screen Enter the User Id (Mobile number) and password. Choose appropriate application category. Select number of persons and infant. Click on ‘GO NEXT’ button. After successful submission of details, applicant needs to upload the documents – passport photograph, passport’s first page and last page, copy of cancelled cheque and vaccine certificate Click on ‘Final Submission’ and you will get the alert message. Click Ok After clicking on ‘Final Submission’, a unique system generated Group ID will be displayed which indicates successful completion of HAF. Download your filled Haj Application Form by clicking on the ‘Download HAF2023’ button

