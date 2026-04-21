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Hajj 2026 Update: Saudi Arabia enforces new visa norms, Heavy fines and sets quota for Indian pilgrims

Hajj 2026 Update: Saudi Arabia enforces new visa norms, Heavy fines and sets quota for Indian pilgrims

Saudi Arabia introduces new Hajj 2026 rules, including visa restrictions, heavy fines, and updated quota for Indian pilgrims, making compliance essential for a smooth and authorised pilgrimage experience.

Hajj 2026 Visa

According to reports, Saudi Arabia has banned visit visa holders from performing Hajj. The Kingdom’s officials have also confirmed that only Hajj permit holders will be allowed entry into Mecca and other sacred religious sites during the pilgrimage.

Reports also stated that Saudi Arabia will restrict entry into Mecca only for Hajj pilgrims. Moreover, Saudi Arabia also announced that Umrah visas have been temporarily suspended for the upcoming Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia’s Updates On Strict Penalties

Alongside the new Hajj norms announced by Saudi officials, India was allocated a quota of approximately 1.75 lakh pilgrims for Hajj this year.

According to recent reports, Hajj pilgrims caught performing Hajj without a permit or helping someone to perform Hajj without a permit may have to pay penalties of SAR 100,000 (approx ₹22 lakh). The accused will also be deported immediately and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for the next 10 years.

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Saudi Arabia’s rules strictly prohibit helping someone to get into Hajj illegally.

Indian Hajj Quota For 2026

On Saudi Arabia’s list of Hajj allocations, India will have one of the highest pilgrim quotas globally. India’s Hajj quota for 2026 allows approximately 1,75,000 pilgrims to undertake the holy journey.

Around 1,60,000 pilgrims will travel via Hajj Committee of India while 15,000 will go through private tour operators.

Saudi Arabia Announces Early Visa Allocation System

In addition to Hajj norms and penalties updates, Saudi Arabia announced new digital systems for early visa allocations. Early Hajj visa allocation allows Indian Hajjis to book trips, accommodations and go through e-registration formalities before the permit allocation phase begins.

Applications for Hajj permits will begin soon!

Visa on Arrival For Hajj Pilgrims From India Suspended

Umrah visas will be suspended during Hajj timings, Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Programme (NULP) stated. Reports revealed that NULP has implemented digital travel registrations to “facilitate travel procedures” for millions of pilgrims.

Nusuk, a Saudi-owned firm operating in the travel and hospitality sector is taking biometric data from pilgrims performing Hajj or Umrah.

Here are a few important updates Indian Hajjis should note:

Apply for Hajj permits only via authorised channels.

Avoid using visit visas for Hajj under any circumstances.

Pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia for Umrah should return to their home countries during Hajj.

Bottom Line

The pilgrimage is bound to be different with Saudi Arabia’s newly announced Hajj norms. Strict adherence to Hajj rules, timely documentation, and visa allocation are few things Indian Hajjis should focus on during this year’s pilgrimage season.

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