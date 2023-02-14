Home

HAL Removes Picture of Lord Hanuman From The Tail OF HLFT-42 Aircraft Model, Sparks Controversy

Aero India 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow. This comes a day after HAL unveiled a scale model of the Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer (HLFT-42), which also showcased a photo of Lord Hanuman on the vertical fin of the trainer.

Aero India 2023, Asia’s biggest aviation show is taking place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru kicked off on Monday.

#AeroIndia2023 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow pic.twitter.com/0iZmAHBmFt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

About the HLFT-2

The HLFT-2 is being developed by the HAL to serve as a leading fighter trainer and teach new fighter pilots modern combat techniques.

Currently, at a prototype stage, the finished version of the aircraft will be equipped with avionic features like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire (FBW) control system.

The HLFT-42 aircraft is the successor of HAL Marut, the first Indigenous aircraft. Marut is the other name for Wind, or ‘Pawan’ as it is called in Hindi.

The son of Pawan was Lord Hanuman, which is why a picture of the lord was displayed on the model aircraft.

