New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), led by BJP, is planning to make it mandatory for eating places and meat outlets in its jurisdiction to display whether the meat they are serving is halal or jhatka, according to a report in The Times of India. Also Read - Delhi: Mayors of All Three Municipal Corporations Holds Sit-in Protest Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

For good measure, the proposal states that consuming halal meat is “forbidden and against religion in Hinduism and Sikhism”. The standing committee of the civic physique permitted the proposal on Thursday. It will now go to the house where BJP holds a majority. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat Building Violated Norms, SDMC Studying Documents: Reports

Standing committee chairperson Rajdutt Gahlot argued that the target is to let the buyer know in regards to the sort of meat being served, so that they can make an informed decision. “Right now, we have a situation where a licence has been issued for one type of meat while something else is being sold,” he added. Also Read - Should You Stop Eating Meat Because The Planet is Dying?

The decision, moved by Chhattarpur councillor Anita Tanwar, was tabled by the medical reduction and public well being panel on November 9, 2020.

The decision states that “thousands of restaurants are running in 104 wards of four zones falling under SDMC and meat is being served in 90% restaurants but it is not displayed by them whether…(it) is halal or jhatka.” An identical scenario prevailed at meat outlets, it provides.

“According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating halal meat is forbidden and against religion… Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them…that halal or jhatka meat is available here,” the decision observes.

Most shoppers normally don’t trouble to seek out out at a restaurant whether or not the meat is halal or jhatka. A civic physique could ask for a declaration for shoppers to make an knowledgeable selection however the invocation of faith within the proposal makes it considerably prescriptive and presumptive.

Tanwar stated the intent behind the transfer was to not cease anybody from consuming one type of meat. “This is not to ban one form of the meat or the other. The change is to respect religious sentiments. Everyone is free to eat the kind of meat they want. Hindus don’t like to eat halal meat. If we put up a board at each restaurant, people will know what kind of meat is being served to them,” she added.

All eateries need to acquire an annual well being commerce licence from the company and the councillors need the situation to be a part of that course.

There are more than 2,000 eateries in south Delhi. An SDMC official stated if the proposal goes by, enforcement could also be troublesome as eateries shall be reluctant to undertake it. “If they mention one type of meat, some people may avoid it. Who would want to lose business?,” he noted.

In the last couple of years, the civic bodies have been obsessed with proposals regarding meat. A few months back, the east corporation had passed a resolution stating that meat shops should not be allowed among the 24 trades permitted in residential lanes in DDA’s new master plan. In August 2018, it had cleared a similar proposal to make halal-jhatka boards mandatory.