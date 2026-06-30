Haldia Refinery Fire: Massive blaze breaks out in a pipeline, several employees suffer severe burn injuries

Fire engines rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

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New Delhi: Major fire broke out on Tuesday morning in a pipeline carrying naphtha at Haldia Refinery in West Bengal at around 4:00 am and 4:30 am. According to the reports, the blaze intensified within a short time and took a massive form.

Several employees are reported to have been injured and suffered burn injuries in the incident. Fire engines rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

Detailed information regarding the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage is still awaited.