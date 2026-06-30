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Haldia Refinery Fire: Massive blaze breaks out in a pipeline, several employees suffer severe burn injuries

Fire engines rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 30, 2026, 8:51 AM IST
Lucknow Coaching Fire Tragedy
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Major fire broke out on Tuesday morning in a pipeline carrying naphtha at Haldia Refinery in West Bengal at around 4:00 am and 4:30 am. According to the reports, the blaze intensified within a short time and took a massive form.

Several employees are reported to have been injured and suffered burn injuries in the incident. Fire engines rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

Read more: WATCH: Massive Fire Guts Several Shops At Haldia Supermarket In West Bengal

Detailed information regarding the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage is still awaited.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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