Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Haldwani which comes under Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok sabha constituency is one of the Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. In 2017, Indira Hridyesh of Indian National Congress had won the seat by defeating Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6557 votes.
Moreover, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt in 2019 Lok Sabha elections won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress.
According to the announcement from the Election Commission, the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.
This time, the Haldwani Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).
Key candidates from Haldwani constituency
Sumit Hridayesh from Congress
Samit Tikku from APP
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Haldwani
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Indira Hridyesh
|INC
|Winner
|43,786
|46.49%
|6,557
|Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela
|BJP
|Runner Up
|37,229
|39.53%
|Shoeb Ahmed
|SP
|3rd
|10,337
|10.98%
|Shakeel Ahmad
|BSP
|4th
|1,324
|1.41%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|655
|0.70%
|Bhuwan Chandra Joshi
|UKKD
|6th
|268
|0.28%
|Lalit Mohan Joshi
|SHS
|7th
|226
|0.24%
|Vinod Kumar Sharma
|IND
|8th
|201
|0.21%
|Tofik Ahmad
|IND
|9th
|156
|0.17%
Results of Previous Years in Haldwani
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Indira Hridyesh
|INC
|Winner
|43,786
|46.49%
|6,557
|Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela
|BJP
|Runner Up
|37,229
|39.53%
|Indira Hridyesh
|INC
|Winner
|42,627
|53%
|23,583
|Renu Adhikari
|BJP
|Runner Up
|19,044
|24%
|Banshidhar Bhagat
|BJP
|Winner
|39,248
|36%
|4,235
|Indira Hridyesh
|INC
|Runner Up
|35,013
|32%
|Indira Hridyesh
|INC
|Winner
|23,327
|38%
|3,058
|Banshidhar Bhagat
|BJP
|Runner Up
|20,269
|33%
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Dates of polling: February 14
Date of counting: March 10, 2022