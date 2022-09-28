Dehradun: If your astrologer predicts adverse planetary positions that may land you up in jail, then you need not get worried. This Uttarakhand prison presents a perfect solution to your problem. The jail administration in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani has come up with a unique idea to help people ward off “bad karma” – for a nominal fee of Rs 500 per night in prison.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died

The Haldwani prison, built in 1903, has a portion comprising the old armoury with six staff quarters, which has remained abandoned and is currently being readied to receive "jail guests". Satish Sukhija, the prison's deputy jail superintendent told TOI, "the jail frequently received 'orders' from senior officials to allow 'recommended persons' to spend a few hours in the jail barracks. These 'tourist inmates' are given prison uniforms and food made in the jail kitchen.

ASTROLOGY OR TOURISM, JAIL IS FOR ALL

Uttarakhand's Haldwani prison is gearing up to convert an abandoned portion of the premises as accommodation for "tourists" looking for a real "jail feel" or those advised by astrologers to spend time in prison to ward off "bandhan yog" in their horoscopes that predicts jail time for them.

“All such cases are mainly of people whose astrologers predict that a jail term is inevitable as per the planetary positions in their horoscope. We have an abandoned portion inside the prison that can be developed as a dummy jail to accommodate such ‘inmates’ for a night for a nominal fee of Rs 500,” the jail official said.

A city-based astrologer, Mrityunjay Ojha, said, “When three celestial bodies, including Saturn and Mars, are placed in an unfavourable position in one’s horoscope or birth chart, it becomes an equation that predicts the person may have to undergo imprisonment. In such a situation, we usually advise the subject to spend a night in jail and have the meal provided to inmates so as to bypass the bad effects of planetary positions.”

“I had moved a proposal regarding the matter earlier too, to the inspector-general of prisons. He not only appreciated it but even asked me to send him a detailed project report,” Sukhija told TOI.