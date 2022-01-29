Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Haldwani which comes under Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok sabha constituency is one of the Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. In 2017, Indira Hridyesh of Indian National Congress had won the seat by defeating Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6557 votes.Also Read - Election Commission Of India To Review Ban On Physical Rallies In 5 Poll Bound States Today

Moreover, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt in 2019 Lok Sabha elections won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Sirathu Assembly Elections 2022: Will Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Retain BJP's Seat?

According to the announcement from the Election Commission, the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also Read - Almora: Will BJP's Fresh Pick from This Seat Win People's Vote or Congress' Manoj Tiwari Claim Majority?

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

This time, the Haldwani Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Haldwani constituency

Sumit Hridayesh from Congress

Samit Tikku from APP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Haldwani

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Indira Hridyesh INC Winner 43,786 46.49% 6,557 Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela BJP Runner Up 37,229 39.53% Shoeb Ahmed SP 3rd 10,337 10.98% Shakeel Ahmad BSP 4th 1,324 1.41% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 655 0.70% Bhuwan Chandra Joshi UKKD 6th 268 0.28% Lalit Mohan Joshi SHS 7th 226 0.24% Vinod Kumar Sharma IND 8th 201 0.21% Tofik Ahmad IND 9th 156 0.17%

Results of Previous Years in Haldwani

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Indira Hridyesh INC Winner 43,786 46.49% 6,557 Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela BJP Runner Up 37,229 39.53% 2012 Indira Hridyesh INC Winner 42,627 53% 23,583 Renu Adhikari BJP Runner Up 19,044 24% 2007 Banshidhar Bhagat BJP Winner 39,248 36% 4,235 Indira Hridyesh INC Runner Up 35,013 32% 2002 Indira Hridyesh INC Winner 23,327 38% 3,058 Banshidhar Bhagat BJP Runner Up 20,269 33%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022