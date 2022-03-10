Haldwani Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Haldwani Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Haldwani which comes under the Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. In 2017, Indira Hridyesh of the Indian National Congress had won the seat by defeating Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6557 votes. The key candidates from the Haldwani assembly seat this time include Sumit Hridayesh from Congress and Samit Tikku from AAP.Also Read - Tehri Election Result LIVE: Kishore Upadhyay or Dhan Singh Negi? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM