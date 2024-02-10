Haldwani Violence: Police Arrest 4 More Accused, Brought To Haldwani Police Station

The violence broke out after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area in which five people were killed.

Police personnel conduct a flag march in the street of Kanpur following the violence that took place in Uttarakhand's Haldwani area, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Haldwani Violence: In the latest development in the Haldwani Violence case, the police on Saturday arrested four more accused and brought them to the Haldwani Police Station while further investigation is going on.

With the arrest of the four accused, till now a total of nine people have been arrested for the violence that broke out on Thursday, 8 February in the largest city of Kumaon in Uttarakhand. The violence broke out after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area in which five people were killed.

The names of the four arrested are Mehboob Alam, Zeeshan Parvez, Arshad Ayub, and Javed Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, other reports say the authorities have arrested five people and named 19 people in three FIRs registered against 19 named persons and a total of 5,000 unidentified people in the February 8 violence.

The police said that three FIRs were registered on Friday and there was no fresh violence and the situation was under control.

State Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law & Order AP Anshuman said, “The situation in Haldwani is normal, curfew has been lifted. Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura. Three FIRs have been registered and five people have been arrested. CCTV footage is being checked. Five people died and three people were seriously injured. Several police officials are injured.”

The Police said that many people have been taken into custody and a search operation has begun and miscreants are being identified while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena also said that three cases were registered in which 19 people have been named and 5,000 unknown people have also been included in the cases.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited Haldwani and inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured in the violence.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also reached the violence-affected areas on Friday to take stock of the situation and instructed the District Magistrate of Nainital and the Senior Superintendent of Police to maintain constant vigil on the situation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.