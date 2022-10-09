Chandigarh: The half-burnt body of a seven-year-old girl, was found on Sunday in a forest area in Kaithal, Haryana. The girl, a labourer’s daughter, had gone missing on Saturday, after she went to to answer nature’s call. Family members and villagers searched the girl in the entire Kurad village on Saturday evening but could not find her. Later, they informed the police.Also Read - 6 Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pond In Gurugram, CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Families

Police launched a search operation in the village and surrounding areas. They found the half-burnt body of the girl in the neighboouring forest area. While scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, police found that 18-year-old Pawan was taking to the girl. He was taken into custody. Also Read - Cauliflower At Rs 100 Per Kg, Brinjal Rs 80 Per Kg: Here’s Why Vegetable Prices Skyrocket in Delhi-NCR | Explained

A forensic team was also called to the spot where the body was found. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Kumar said post-mortem of the body will be conducted and her viscera will be sent to Madhuban forensic lab for examination. He appealed to the villagers to remain calm and maintain peace. Also Read - 4 Indian Cough Syrups Banned by WHO Contain This Toxic Chemical. Here's Why Is It Dangerous