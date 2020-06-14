New Delhi: Even though India registered the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases with 11,929 new infections on Sunday, the Centre said that the country’s recovery rate crossed 50 per cent today, NDTV reported the Center as saying. Currently, the recovery rate is 50.60 per cent at present. It means half of Coronavirus patients in India have been cured. Also Read - Amit Shah Calls All-party Meet on Monday to Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

India on Sunday witnessed a spike of almost 12,000 cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours with 311 deaths taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,922, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry data revealed.

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,62,378) remained higher than the active ones (1,49,348).

According to the ministry, at least 11,929 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours — the third consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 311 people died during the same time taking the toll to 9,195 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.