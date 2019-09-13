New Delhi: A few days after Narendra Modi-led NDA government celebrated the completion of its 100 days in office, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday came down heavily on the Prime Minister over several issues including slumping GDP growth, the ongoing crisis in the automobile sector, low investments amongst others.

Sibal mentioned a series of things under ‘Down’ category. However, the only thing that was stated under ‘Up’ category was “unemployment”. He also made a reference to PM Modi’s statement, made at an election rally in Jharkhand. “Our 100 days in governance was just a trailer, the entire movie is yet to come,” PM Modi had said.

Picking up from PM Modi’s remark, Sibal said that he doesn’t want to see what lies ahead. “Hamein baki film nahin dekhni,” Sibal said in a tweet.

7) Investments UP Unemployment : 8.2% Hamein baki film nahin dekhni ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 13, 2019

This comes a day after the Congress leader took a swipe at the Prime Minister for his remarks that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word “om” and “cow”.

The Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to worry about universities instead of making politically charged statements on “om” and “cow”, while urging the PM to “get to work on issues that matter.”

“Modiji: Instead of politically charged statements on Om and the Cow worry about our Universities! First time since 2012: No Indian University in the top 300 World University Rankings list (Times Higher Education ). Get to work on issues that matter,” Kapil Sibal had said in a tweet.

Notably, the ongoing economic crisis in the country has impacted the automobile sector severely, with the industry recording the worst sales slowdowns.

Furthermore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday attributed the slowdown in auto sales to a host of reasons. One of the reasons for the slowdown, according to the Finance Minister, was ‘change in the mindset’ of the people, who, she said, are now using cab aggregators like Ola and Uber as well as public modes of transportation. She also listed reasons like the upcoming Bharat stage-6 (BS6) emission norms and higher registration fees.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of International Monetary Fund Gerry Rice said that the recent economic growth in India is much weaker than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty weakness in some non-Bank financial companies.