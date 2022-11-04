Will BJP Retain Its Seat In Hamirpur? See 7 Candidates Contest For Constituency In HP Assembly Polls 2022

BJP won by a clear margin of 7,231 votes in 2017 in Hamirpur assembly constituency. Will the party reserve its seat in Assembly polls 2022?

BJP rules Hamirpur assembly constituency in HImachal Pradesh. Will it be able to retain its seat in Assembly Polls ?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Himachal Pradesh is all set to kick off the election season with assembly polls scheduled to be held next week. As parties gear up for the poll battle once again, people are excited to know who would be the MLA in their area and which party would win the state. Among 68 assembly constituency, Hamirpur is one such constituency falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency and geographically falls under Dalhousie district of the state. Hamirpur assembly constituency has 36,662 male and 36,062 female voters.

KEY CANDIDATES FROM HAMIRPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY:

Narinder Thakur – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Pushpinder Verma – Indian National Congress (INC)

Sushil Kumar Surroch – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Abhinay Bhardwaj – Rashtriya Dev Bhumi Party (RSDP)

Praveen Kumar Kaushal – Bahujan Samajh Party (BSP)

Kashmir Singh Thakur – Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M)

Ashish Sharma, Ashish Kumar – Independent

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS:

In 2017, Narinder Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 7,231 votes. In 2012, Prem Kumar Dhumal of BJP won by securing 57.85 per cent votes against INC’s Narinder Thakur who won 36.8 per cent votes.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022:

Date of Poll : 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)