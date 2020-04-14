New Delhi: As PM Modi finished his nearly 25 minutes special address to the nation, senior Congress leaders came down heavily on him and said that the Prime Minister’s speech ‘without specific guidelines’ is like ‘Hamlet without Prince of Denmark’. Also Read - Kohli Good Enough to Adapt to Any Situation: Lyon Ponders How India Captain Will React to Empty Stands

The Prime Minister on Tuesday addressed the nation and extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3, to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more that 10,000 people and claimed 339 lives across the country. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: This is How Celebrities Are Reacting to PM Modi’s Announcement

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi demaded more relief for the poorand small businesses. Also Read - PM Modi Covers Face With 'Gamcha' Even in His Twitter DP, That's The Level of Safety You Need to Fight COVID-19

Upping the ante against the government, former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram said,”The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country.”

However, he said that the country understands the compulsion for extending the lockdown and hence, he supports the decision.

Echoing similar remarks, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asserted that he supports the extension of the lockdown, but PM Modi “should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet”.

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said the capital will fully implement the lockdown measures.

Earlier in the day, in his fourth address to the nation PM Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Notably, the lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.