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With doctors degree, Hamza Burhan was responsible for recruiting youth... all about Al-Badrs poster boy

With doctor’s degree, Hamza Burhan was responsible for recruiting youth… all about Al-Badr’s poster boy

Hamza Burhan, alias Arjumand Gulzar Dar, the terrorist suspected of masterminding the Pulwama attack was associated with the Al-Badr terrorist organization and was responsible for recruiting youth, funding, and organizing terrorist activities.

Hamza Burhan, the mastermind of the Pulwama attack, was shot by an unknown person and reports suggest that he has died in the attack. Burhan was shot in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, which is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Burhan was one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. He posed as a teacher, but his real job was terrorism.

Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists targeted an army convoy. More than 40 soldiers were martyred in this terrorist attack, marking a dark chapter in India’s history.

Today, the mastermind of this incident, Hamza Burhan, was gunned down while he was sitting in his office in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was based at AIIMS College in the Gojra area, where he taught.

Who was terrorist Hamza Burhan?

Dreaded terrorist, known as Hamza Burhan, was named Arjumand Gulzar Dar. He was born in Ratnipora, Pulwama, in 1999. In 2022, the Indian government declared him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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As the self-styled divisional/operational commander of the Al-Badr terrorist organization, he traveled from India to Pakistan on valid documents, joined Al-Badr there, and began operating again, recruiting youth, funding, and directing terrorist activities.

Arjumand, a resident of Kharbatpora, Ratnipora, Pulwama, went to Pakistan in 2017 on the pretext of studying. He had a medical degree, but his involvement with terrorist networks increased. In 2018, videos of him surfaced showing him threatening police and civilians. He began misleading young people in the name of martyrdom.

According to reports, his network expanded rapidly in Pulwama and Shopian. He collaborated with an arms supplier named Yusuf Baloch to facilitate recruitment and arms deliveries. Every month, new recruits were recruited into terrorist organizations, and many of them were killed shortly thereafter. It is alleged that this entire network was run more for financial gain than for ideology. The Lawaypora encounter in Srinagar was also linked to his name. It was claimed that some young men were lured into transporting weapons and their identities were later leaked. Three young men were killed in this incident.

According to reports, Hamza Burhan was doing business in Pakistan and was attempting to influence youth through online channels, which has been halted. This is the third consecutive killing of a terrorist in Pakistan. Previously, Maulana Salman Azhar, a senior commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was killed under suspicious circumstances in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a close associate of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and a prominent leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was killed on April 26th. He was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants indiscriminately. He did not even have a chance to recover from the attack.

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