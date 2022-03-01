New Delhi: The Gurgaon Police launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house in Gurugram’s sector 31. The area has been cordoned off and senior police officials including DCP (East), DCP (Crime) have also reached the spot. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad have also been called in.Also Read - Haryana Board Exams 2022: 'Cancel Examinations For Classes 5 & 8', Parents Stage Protest

“We had received information about the presence of ammunition in an unoccupied house in Sector 31. The bomb disposal squad and several police teams have launched an operation. The bomb disposal squad is following protocol and only after their probe is complete, we will be able to ascertain any details. We are checking with HUDA officials about the ownership of the house”, Indian Express quoted Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East) as saying. Also Read - Gurugram District Administration to Hold 2-Day Seminar to Address Problems of Housing Societies

Gurugram, Haryana | Police launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house: Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East) pic.twitter.com/7Wvss71GEp — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

This comes nearly 2 weeks after a bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was found by the police in a house in the Old Seemapuri area in the northeastern part of Delhi. The bag containing IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building and was defused at a safe location.

In January, an IED stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here but it was later defused. The incident had happened ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the National Capital was already on high alert.