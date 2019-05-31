Bengaluru: A hand grenade was recovered at KSR Bengaluru station on Friday. According to Railway Security Control, the incident was reported at 8.45 AM near trolley path on platform number 1.

Swinging into action, the Railway Protection Force cordoned off the area. Senior Railway officers, including Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru, were on the spot. A railway security force team was thoroughly searching the entire premises, including trains.

Train movement otherwise was normal. The grenade was handed over to the Bomb Disposal Squad at 9.55 AM. Thorough checking was conducted in trains on platforms 1 and 2 also. Eventually, normal operations were completely restored.

Meanwhile, Railway workforce has been put on alert. Intensive checks at the entrance, platforms, train coaches and at parcel office are being conducted.