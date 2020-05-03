New Delhi: An Army Colonel, a Major and two jawans of Indian Army were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara district of North Kashmir. A sub-inspector of J&K police also lost his life in the gun-battle. Besides, two terrorists were also neutarlised in the encounter. Also Read - Best Not to Speculate, Tweets Omar Abdullah as Reports Claim of 'Hostage Situation' in Handwara

Among those martyred is the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit, SM Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood who lost their lives in the encounter belonged to 19 Battalion of the Brigade of Guards, while officers and jawans martyred in the encounter were from 21 Rashtriya Rifles.

Other security personnel who were martyred in Handwara today have been identified as Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh.

Notably, Army Col Ashutosh Sharma was leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists hiding in a house at the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district yesterday. Sharma had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past.

The J&K Police and the Indian Army had launched a joint operation upon receiving Intel inputs that civilians were being held hostage inside a home in Changimulla. A team comprising five security personnel entered the area successfully managed to release the civilians but they came under heavy fire by militants which was effectively retaliated by the security personnel in the outer cordon.