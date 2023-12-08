Home

‘Hanging By A Kangaroo Court’: Mahua Moitra Reacts To LS Expulsion, Calls It ‘Beginning Of End’ For BJP | WATCH

Talking to reporters, Mahua Moitra said she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that "does not exist" and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.

Mahua Moitra during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Cash-For-Query Row: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in her first public reaction after being expelled from the Lok Sabha equated the action with “hanging by a kangaroo court”. Lashing out at the ruling BJP after her expulsion, Moitra alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel….This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Expelled from House

Earlier today, the former TMC MP was expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for “unethical conduct”, which was adopted by a voice vote.

The Ethics Committee report found Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials — User ID and Password of Lok Sabha Member’s Portal, with unauthorised persons which had an irrepressible impact on national security.

The motion moved by Joshi said that Moitra’s “conduct has further been found to be unbecoming as a member of parliament for accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest which is a serious misdemeanour and highly deplorable conduct” on her part.

Joshi urged the House to accept the recommendation and finding of the committee and “resolve that continuance of Mahua Moitra as member of Lok Sabha is untenable and she may be expelled from the membership of the Lok Sabha”.

Trinamool Congress and other opposition members demanded that Moitra be allowed to put her views in the House, which was turned down by Speaker Om Birla citing past precedence.

Birla observed that in 2005, the then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee had in a directive disallowed 10 Lok Sabha members, who were involved in a ‘cash for questions’ scam, to speak in the House.

Joshi said in 2005 the then Leader of the House Pranab Mukherjee had moved a motion to expel 10 members on the same day the report was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the first report of the Committee on the complaint filed by BJP member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

‘Beginning of end for for BJP’

Talking to the media immediately after her expulsion from the House, Mahua Moitra alleged that the BJP dispensation was “weaponizing” institutions to force the opposition into submission. She also said that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel a member of the House and her expulsion marks the “beginning of the end” for the BJP.

“The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. This is the beginning of your(BJP) end,” a furious Mahua said following her expulsion.

“This LS has also seen the weaponization of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to ‘thok do’ (crush) us into submission.”

VIDEO | "I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years inside Parliament, outside Parliament," says TMC leader @MahuaMoitra after Lok Sabha expelled her from the House, adopting Ethics Committee recommendation in 'cash-for-query' matter. Earlier, Opposition members… pic.twitter.com/xprZDxKIW2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

“This committee and this report have broken every rule in the book. In essence you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist,” Moitra said, adding that the committe is punishing her for engaging in a practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in the House.

“I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years inside Parliament, outside Parliament,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

