New Delhi: Amid the raging Hanuman Chalisa controversy, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has shot off a staggering letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his permission to recite scriptures of every religion in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here. “I’ve asked HM Amit Shah for permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi’s residence. If Hindutva, Jainism elevates for the country’s benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation, I’d like to do it”, news agency ANI quoted NCP Mumbai north district working president Fahmida Hasan Khan as saying.Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Set Up Biggest Hostel For Students of All Communities in Mumbai: Deputy CM

Claiming that she recites the Hanuman Chalisa and celebrates Durga Puja at her home, the NCP leader said,”If Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana can enjoy the benefit of reading Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence), we should be allowed to go to PM Modi’s residence in Delhi to offer Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Chalisa.” Also Read - Hanuman Chalisa Row: 6 Shiv Sena Workers Arrested For Creating Ruckus Outside Navneet And Ravi Rana's Home

How The Controversy Began?

Raising the pitch for Hindutva, MNS president Raj Thackeray earlier last week said he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to take darshan of Lord Ram and appealed to “Hindu brothers” to “be prepared” if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3. Also Read - Maharashtra Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet Rana, Husband Ravi Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody | What We Know So Far

Stating that loudspeakers relaying the ‘azaan’ call is more of a social issue than a religious one, Thackeray said that they don’t want peace in the society disturbed, “but if the use of loudspeakers continues then they (Muslims) will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers”.

While the BJP supported the MNS leader’s demand, Sharad Pawar, NCP supremo said there was no need to take cognisance of Raj Thackeray’s remarks. “I do not take Raj Thackeray seriously. He speaks once in six months or a year,” Pawar said.

A week later, Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, announced their plan to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside ‘Matoshree’.

Following this, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana in their bid to stop them from reaching the Chief Minister’s residence.

Later, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ amid protests from Shiv Sena workers.

‘BJP Orchesterd ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row’

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party in its desperation to oust the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is orchestrating the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row. “The recent ruckus stirred up by the BJP in the name of Hindutva cannot be supported…the BJP is behind this (controversy). They had planned to disturb the peace of Mumbai using (MP-MLA) Rana couple and everything happened on their instructions that outraged the Shiv Sena workers and the couple was not allowed to step outside their house,” the ‘Saamana’ editorial argued. Slamming Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana for their changing political affiliations, ‘Saamana’ stated that “there is no assurance over the ideological affiliations of this couple”. MP Navneet Rana had opposed lawmakers who were taking oath in the name of Lord Ram in Parliament, it said, adding “it’s astonishing that today the BJP is dancing around at the behest of the said MP over the issues like ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and other Hindutava issues”.

Navneet Rana, Husband Ravi Rana Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

On Sunday, Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra. The MP-MLA couple’s application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

Earlier in the day, the duo (Navneet and Ravi Rana) approach the Bombay High Court. Mumbai police said that their petition for cancellation of FIRs against them have been filed.

Who are Ravi and Navneet Rana?