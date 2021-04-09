Jammu: It was a time of joy and excitement at the house of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas when he was released from the Maoist captivity on Thursday. Family members and relatives of the commando, who was abducted by Maoists after an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh on April 3, were moved to tears as they saw visuals of him stepping out of an ambulance on a news channel. Reacting to the news of his release from the naxals, his wife Meenu told news agency PTI that she was very hopeful of his return to home. Also Read - Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, Kidnapped CRPF Commando, Released by Naxals

“This is the happiest moment of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return and want to thank the central and Chhattisgarh governments and everybody else who stood by us during the testing time,” Manhas’ wife Meenu said. Also Read - 10-Day Lockdown Imposed in Raipur Amid Rising Cases, Borders To Be Sealed. Details Here

Apart from his wife Meenu, his five-year-old daughter, who had made a passionate appeal for her father’s release, was seen kissing his picture on a mobile phone. “I had prayed for my father’s release,” she said. Also Read - Maoists Say Missing CoBRA Commando in Their Custody, Urge Govt to Appoint Mediators For His Release

A police party led by a deputy superintendent of police also visited the family and offered sweets to them. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), of which the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a part, also made a phone call to the family informing them about the release of Manhas.

“We have not slept for the last four days, leave aside eating properly. We are satisfied to see him return to his camp hale and hearty. This was what all of us wanted,” said Manhas’ younger brother Sumit.

He said it was a difficult phase for the family and “we are very thankful to God that it is over now”.

On Thursday, Manhas was freed by the Maoists after a team of a few eminent people, including a person from the tribal community, was nominated by the state government to secure his release.

An unverified picture shared by security officials showed Manhas wearing his green-coloured jungle combat uniform and standing with at least four “mediators” with a number of locals sitting in the forested background.

(With inputs from PTI)