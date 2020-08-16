New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal turned 52 on Sunday. Taking to twitter, several political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi extended their wishes to Kejriwal on the ocasssion. ‘Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life,’ Modi tweeted. The AAP chief retweeted PM Modi’s post and replied,”Thank you sir for your warm wishes.” Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine: Phase 1 Trial Shows India's Covaxin is Safe, Phase 2 to Begin in September

However, the chief minister won't be celebrating his birthday this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Saturday, while figitally addressing AAP volunteers across the nation, Kejriwal had said,"Tomorrow is my birthday but I'll not celebrate it. You can extend your birthday wishes from your home."

He had asked people to donate oximeters as many as they can instead of sending him gifts. "I appeal to AAP volunteers, supporters, donors to donate oximeters to every village across the country. We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need… Tomorrow is my birthday but I'll not celebrate it. You can extend your birthday wishes from your home… Please donate oximeters as many as you can, this will be my gift," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.