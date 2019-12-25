





New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers on Wednesday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial on his 95th birth anniversary.

Later in the day, PM Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. For the unveiling event, PM Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Bien Patel along with other state ministers and leaders.

He will also launch Atal Bhujal Yojana, a scheme which will promote Panchayat led ground water management and behavioural changes with primary focus on demand side management.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the scheme will be implemented over a period of 5 years in identified areas in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. He had claimed that the scheme will boost the income of farmers.